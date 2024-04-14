GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE updates | U.S. says it has downed some Iran-launched attack drones en route to Israel

The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity

April 14, 2024 05:29 am | Updated 05:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024.

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. forces have downed some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a U.S. defense official and two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

The defence official said the effort to intercept the attack was continuing.

ALSO READ | Iran-Israel tensions cloud plans for thousands of Indian workers recruited for Israeli construction sites

Booms and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem early Sunday after Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel in an unprecedented revenge mission.

The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Condemnation was swift, with France saying that “Iran has crossed a new threshold with regard to its destabilizing activities and is risking a potential military escalation.” Britain called the attacks “reckless.”

Follow the latest updates here:

  • April 14, 2024 05:47
    Iran’s Guards warn U.S., Israel over harming Tehran’s interests

    Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday any threat from the United States and Israel will be met with Tehran’s reciprocal response, state TV reported, hours after Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones against Israeli targets.

    “Any threat by the United States and the Zionist regime originating from any country will result in a proportional and reciprocal response from Iran towards the origin of the threat,” the Guards said in a statement. -Reuters

  • April 14, 2024 05:40
    Sirens sounding across Israel
  • April 14, 2024 05:37
    Britain says RAF jets deployed to intercept any airborne attacks in Middle east

    British Royal Air Force jets in the Middle East “will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required” after Iran targeted Israel with drones and missiles, the country’s Ministry of Defence said late Saturday.

    “In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks,” the statement added. -Reuters

  • April 14, 2024 05:33
    Iran vows further ‘defensive measures’ against military aggression

    Iran said on Sunday it will not hesitate to take further “defensive measures” to protect its interests against any military aggression, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

    “Iran, if necessary, will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to safeguard its legitimate interests against any military aggressions and unlawful use of force,” it said, according to state TV, “while reaffirming its commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.” -Reuters

  • April 14, 2024 05:29
    Israel closes airspace as Iran launches drones in first-ever full-scale military assault

    Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military announced, and Iran’s state-run media reported that dozens had been fired.

    Iran had been ​threatening to attack Israel​ since an airstrike last week killed two Iranian generals in Syria. Israel has not commented on that attack, but Iran accused it of being behind it.

    Read the full story here.

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Iran / war / unrest, conflicts and war / armed conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.