Iran-Israel tensions LIVE updates | U.S. says it has downed some Iran-launched attack drones en route to Israel

April 14, 2024 05:29 am | Updated 05:55 am IST

U.S. forces have downed some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a U.S. defense official and two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

The defence official said the effort to intercept the attack was continuing.

ALSO READ | Iran-Israel tensions cloud plans for thousands of Indian workers recruited for Israeli construction sites

Booms and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem early Sunday after Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel in an unprecedented revenge mission.

The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Condemnation was swift, with France saying that “Iran has crossed a new threshold with regard to its destabilizing activities and is risking a potential military escalation.” Britain called the attacks “reckless.”

Follow the latest updates here: