INX Media case: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail

A Delhi court on Thursday sent former Union Finance Minster P. Chidambaram in judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar rejected Mr. Chidambaram's plea to release him on expiry of his police custody. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail.

Considering that he has Z-security, the court directed Mr. Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Mr. Chidambaram in the jail.

The CBI argued for his judicial custody submitting that there was strong apprehension that he would tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released on bail.

Mr. Chidambaram’s 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells that started after his arrest on August 21 night, ended today.

Mr. Chidambaram also moved an application in court to surrender in the money laundering case connected with the INX case. The court is due to hear it on September 12.

(With inputs from PTI)