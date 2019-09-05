National

INX Media case: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram arrives to be produced before a Delhi Court after expiry of his CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi on September 5, 2019.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram arrives to be produced before a Delhi Court after expiry of his CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi on September 5, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sends him in 14-day judicial custody till Sept.19.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent former Union Finance Minster P. Chidambaram in judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar rejected Mr. Chidambaram's plea to release him on expiry of his police custody. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail.

Considering that he has Z-security, the court directed Mr. Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Mr. Chidambaram in the jail.

The CBI argued for his judicial custody submitting that there was strong apprehension that he would tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released on bail.

Mr. Chidambaram’s 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells that started after his arrest on August 21 night, ended today.

Mr. Chidambaram also moved an application in court to surrender in the money laundering case connected with the INX case. The court is due to hear it on September 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Delhi
investigation
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2019 6:15:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/inx-media-case-delhi-court-sends-chidambaram-to-judicial-custody-till-september-19/article29341905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY