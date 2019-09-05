Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti get anticipatory bail

A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his his son Karti P. Chidambaram, MP, in the Arcel-Maxis case.

Granting the relief, Special Judge O.P. Sain said: “In the even of their arrest, both applicants/accused namely Shree Karti P. Chidambaram and Shree P. Chidamabram shall be released on bail on their furnishing personal bond in the sum Rs. 1,00,000 each with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of investigating officer/arresting officer/Duty Magistrate...”

“Considering the distance of time between the commission of alleged crime and the filing of the instant application, unexplained delay in investigation, there being no possibility of the applicants/accused tampering with the evidence or threatening any witness or fleeing from justice and there being no possibility also of applicants/accused committing a similar crime again, I am satisfied that it is a fit case for grant of benefit of anticipatory bail ,” the Judge said.