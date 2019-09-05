INX Media case: SC denies shield from arrest by ED to Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating charges of money laundering against the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case.

A Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and A.S. Bopanna said anticipatory bail (bail in the pre-arrest stage) was an extraordinary remedy, which an accused in an economic offence is usually not entitled to.

Anticipatory bail is given by court sparingly, especially in economic offence cases.

“Economic offences stand as a different class as they affect the economic fabric of society,” Justice Banumathi, who wrote the 57-page judgment, observed.

It said anticipatory bail at the stage of investigation frustrated the interrogation and collection of “useful information” and concealed materials. The interrogation may not succeed as the accused knew that he was protected by the bail order.

In economic offences, the accused may use his liberty to “definitely hamper effective investigation”.

The apex court completely agreed with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s submissions for the ED that this was not a fit case for anticipatory bail.

“A case of money laundering involves many stages of ‘placement’, ‘layering i.e. funds moved to other institutions to conceal origin’ and ‘interrogation i.e. funds used to acquire various assets’, it requires systematic and analysed investigation which would be of great advantage,” the court agreed with Mr. Mehta.

The apex court held that an accused cannot insist that he should be first confronted with the evidence placed in court to deny him anticipatory bail. It said this may run the risk of exposing evidence collected by it “with huge efforts using their men and resources”.

Besides, knowledge of evidence collected would prod the accused to tamper with them or influence witnesses. The court found no substance in Mr. Chidambaram’s argument that the ED had to prove from the transcripts of the questions and answers exchanged during interrogation that his answers were evasive. Justice Banumathi said this was like asking the court to conduct a “mini trial”.

“Since the interrogation of the accused and the questions put to the accused and the answers given by the accused are part of the investigation which is purely within the domain of the investigation officer, unless satisfied that the police officer has improperly and illegally exercised his investigating powers in breach of any statutory provision, the court cannot interfere,” Justice Banumathi observed.

Mr. Chidambaram had argued that the Delhi High Court had refused him protection from arrest on August 20 solely on the basis of “material” handed over by the probe agency in a sealed cover “behind his back”.

‘Sealed covers’

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Chidambaram, had said this case was a classic example of how “sealed covers seal the fate of a man's liberty”. Chidambaram's lawyers had questioned why he was not confronted with this material when he was questioned thrice by the ED on December 19, 2018, January 7 and January 21 of 2019. They sought a transcript of the interrogation sessions of the three days.

The apex court, however, criticised the Delhi High Court Single Judge for quoting, in his August 20 verdict denying Mr. Chidambaram anticipatory bail, verbatim the contents of a note given to him by the investigating agency after arguments were concluded. However, the Supreme Court said, the Single Judge was right to dismiss the bail plea.