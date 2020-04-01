Indore records 19 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 19 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore late on March 31. A patient from Khargone tested positive too, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

With another cluster of 17 residents from Indore and one from Bhopal testing positive earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh registered 37 cases on the day, taking the cumulative count to 86 cases, including five deaths.

Among the new cases, nine patients live at the same postal address in Tanzim Nagar in Indore. They include six women aged 45, 21, 30, 36, 23, 30, two female toddlers aged three and five and a boy aged eight. A man aged 39 and woman 66 also live at the same address at another location in Indore, so do two men aged 24 and 74.

Meanwhile, Khargone becomes the seventh district to be hit by the COVID-19 outbreak recording its first case — a 65-year-old male resident of Nimar Mandleshwar.

So far, three residents of Indore and two of Ujjain have succumbed to the illness. Indore has registered 63 cases, Jabalpur eight, Ujjain six, Bhopal four, Shivpuri and Gwalior two each and Khargone one. In Indore, four persons tested positive on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

To enforce the lockdown strictly and monitor possible contacts, 31 localities in six districts have been declared containment zones around houses of the patients. There are 17 in Indore, six in Jabalpur and two each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ujjain.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.