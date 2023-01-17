Indo-Russian joint venture begins manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles in U.P.

January 17, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The joint venture between India and Russia, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, has started producing AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh, according to Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport of Russia. Last week, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said that the first batch of 5,000 rifles would be delivered to the Army by March.

“Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon,” Mr. Mikheev said in statement issued by Rosoboronexport on Tuesday.

At the same time, the factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators, he stated adding that in addition, the joint venture will be able to export to third countries.

With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defense and law enforcement agencies, said said Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec. “The model combines excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world,” he added.

100% localisation of AK-203 production in India

The joint venture plans to ensure 100% localisation of the production of AK-203 rifles in India and in future may also increase output and upgrade its production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform, the statement added.

The IRRPL was set up in 2019 jointly between with erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport (RoE) and concern Kalashnikov of Russia.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, the full-scale production of the rifles is expected to be reached within 2-3 years. As per contractual terms, the first 70,000 AK-203 rifles will be produced in India with a phased increase in the extent of localization from 5% to 70%. The remaining rifles will be produced with 100% localization.