HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's Net Zero emissions target by 2070 little too long-term: Hardeep Singh Puri

Addressing the 26th Energy Technology Meet, Hardeep Singh Puri said: "Our net zero target by 2070 is a little too long-term." He is of the view that India is moving fast towards energy transition.

October 09, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Hardeep Singh Puri. File

Hardeep Singh Puri. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on October 9 said achieving the net zero emissions target by 2070 is "little too long-term", indicating that the country may achieve the milestone ahead of the deadline. Under the net zero target, India will completely switch to renewables by 2070.

Addressing the 26th Energy Technology Meet, Mr. Puri said: "Our net zero target by 2070 is a little too long-term." He is of the view that India is moving fast towards energy transition and stated that for GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and others the energy transition target is 2035 to 2040.

ALSO READ
Achieving net zero emissions target can boost India’s GDP, says report

He explained that energy transition in India will first be from fossil-based to cleaner fuels and further to renewables. He also noted that global uncertainty is a dynamic driver for energy transition.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, he said such crises make the energy transition faster towards biofuel, renewables etc. Israel came under attack by Hamas militants on Saturday and since then, both sides are engaged in fighting in which scores of people have died.

Mr. Puri also talked about the cut in production of crude oil by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). He noted that in the next two decades, 25% of world energy demand will come from India.

Related Topics

carbon emissions / renewable energy / environmental politics / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.