India’s second net-positive-energy government office building, Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in New Delhi, is wrapped by a cantilevered roof that is 60,000 sq.ft. to accommodate solar panels that enable daylighting. Designed by Edifice Consultants, this building is where the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is located. The country’s first net-positive-energy building — Indira Paryavaran Bhawan — under the Central Government in New Delhi, also allows for 75% of natural daylight to be utilised to reduce energy consumption.

As India aims at achieving net-zero by 2070, the country needs to shift focus at various levels to achieve the target. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav announced in February that the nation was committed to reducing carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2070. This is possible with efforts to construct energy-efficient and net-zero buildings.

Edifice Consultants is now working on the country’s first net-zero building in the residential sector that is coming up in Bengaluru. Certified by the GRIHA council, the building is a typical blueprint of energy-conscious design. More than going net-zero, net-positive-energy architecture is the way forward for a better, sustainable, and greener environment, says Edifice. The aim is to optimise daylighting and minimise artificial lighting. Building services should revolve around minimal power and water consumption, while integrating alternative power and air-conditioning sources as needed.

Bedanta Saikia, head, healthcare spaces, Edifice Consultants, says, “Constructing net-zero buildings often involves incorporating passive design techniques into aesthetics. These include considerations like building orientation, self-shading through thoughtful building massing, optimising window-wall ratios, using calculated shading elements, incorporating traditional jaali designs, and seamlessly integrating solar roofs into the overall building design. Architectural design must transition into a performance-driven methodology. Green spaces need to serve more functional purposes beyond mere manicured gardens. They should maximise power generation, rainwater harvesting opportunities, and minimise intervention to natural features, requiring minimal irrigation water.”

Saikia believes that sustainable buildings can grow in number if the existing bylaws are changed. “Sustainable design should not be a choice or an option, but rather the only way to design. Regulatory measures impact widespread adoption of sustainable design practices. With the United Nations projecting a staggering 50% urbanisation rate in India by 2050, it is essential to check urban development in order to preserve the environment surrounding us. Net-positive-energy architecture holds the transformative power to revolutionise the current scenario, and address environmental, economic, and social challenges.”

A perfect balance

That said, high in the Himalayas, another net-zero building that houses Forest Essentials, an Ayurveda-inspired wellness brand, has been empowering lives. Mountain Valley Springs India in Uttarakhand came about after a conscious decision by the company to go net-zero. The architects from Morphogenesis who designed the structure, made sure that the building produced as much energy as it consumed; a perfect net-zero energy balance was achieved.

Talking of aesthetics, Sonali Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis, says, “We derive inspiration from the context — respecting the existing topography and working with the natural contours of the land. Our design allows floor slabs to rest on the existing contour levels as much as possible, and the walls are retained to support soil laterally, preventing soil erosion. Local construction techniques are followed. Apart from decreasing the carbon footprint that occurs through transportation of materials, utilising regional materials is better suited to the climate of the region as well. The structures are hence designed to meet global standards, but with strong roots in the local architecture, creating spaces that are familiar and socially sustainable.”

About government-initiated skill development programmes, Rastogi says, “Techniques in masonry the way locals have understood it can be taught to generate awareness about building on the hills.”

Architects find hilly terrains challenging because of the limited access to resources and the cost involved to compensate that. “Building in communities where supplies are already scarce dictates the need to design environments that optimise existing resources, mitigate environmental impact, and seek to reduce consumption of energy. We hold an immense responsibility to the areas where we build. Rampant and unchecked construction in the hills destabilises the mountain slope and threatens fragile ecosystems. If carried out without proper knowledge of what the land can sustain, such infrastructure can have a large-scale impact.”

“Soil degradation and heightened vulnerability of the land can cause natural disasters such as landslides, earthquakes, and floods,” says Rastogi. She also insists on amending regulations to suit sustainable constructions. “I suggest that the national building code and the bylaws have a specific code that responds to regions. It is vital to stipulate bylaws that consider the land’s carrying capacity, soil types, and materials suited to the region. They must also be graded and not uniformly applied across all sensitive geographic zones. We need a method to establish what the land can sustain.”

Region-specific rules

Stating that the coastal regulation guidelines were devised to prevent construction close to water resources, she says similarly a new road map must incorporate a new set of laws that can address various aspects of science, geology, building physics, and deforestation issues. This would help in recognising the relevance of the contextual and historical building styles in various regions.

Setting guidelines Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman, Anarock Group, says initiatives and incentives can help create awareness about net-zero buildings. “The real problem is that there is no clear definition of a net-zero building by the government. While the Model Building Code 2016 talks of sustainable and green buildings, it does not mention net-zero buildings. Similarly, the Bureau of Energy Standards also rates net-zero buildings, but its parameters are different from other rating agencies like the Indian Green Building Council. Hence, there needs to be set guidelines and regulations across all agencies, which will help in faster delivery of such buildings. There is no institutionalised central policy for getting certification for net-zero buildings and this makes the process difficult because different agencies have different regulations. Still, net zero buildings are becoming increasingly popular.”

In 2018, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) launched Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS), also known as the Residential Energy Conservation Building Code, to enhance thermal performance and reduce energy dependence. It also promotes buildings with natural ventilation and daylighting. The ENS 2021 sets minimum requirements for renewable energy systems integration and for electro-mechanical systems used in buildings services and indoor electrical end-use.

Taking an example from this, companies like Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. has taken many steps towards reducing carbon footprints. Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of Tata Power DDL, says, “We have installed a total of 2,206 solar net metering systems till July 2023. The company is also actively catering to the needs of commercial and industrial customer segments by providing quality products and services to save on energy.”