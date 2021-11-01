CoP26 summit | India aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Mr. Modi said “India’s contribution in climate change mitigation far outstrips its role in emissions.”

India will achieve net zero emissions latest by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the CoP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday.

By 2030, India will ensure 50% of its energy will be sourced from renewable energy sources. India will reduce its carbon emissions until 2030 by a billion tonnes. India will also reduce its emissions intensity per unit of GDP by less than 45%, the Prime Minister said.

He added that in the spirit of climate justice, rich developed countries ought to be providing at least $1 trillion in climate finance to assist developing countries and those most vulnerable.

Earlier, speaking at another event of the CoP, Mr. Modi said there had not been as much focus on climate adaptation as much as mitigation and that was an injustice against developing nations.

There are changes in cropping patterns, there are floods and a great need to make agriculture resilient to these shocks, he said.

He said that sustainable modes of living being practised in certain traditional communities ought to be made part of school curricula and the lessons from India’s efforts at adaptation in programmes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Swach Bharat Abhiyan and the Ujwala scheme ought to be popularised globally.

On Sunday, India pushed for “safeguarding the interests of the developing world” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G-20 summit at sessions on climate change and sustainable development on Sunday, said G-20 Sherpa and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

No time-bound agreements were reached as leaders of the world’s top economies ended the summit in Rome, recommitting to providing $100 billion a year to counter climate change. The final communique, which was finalised after negotiations overnight spoke only of the “key relevance of achieving global net zero” on carbon emissions “by or around mid-century.”

India will emphasise climate justice and exhort developed countries to transfer the finance and technology necessary to deal with the fallout of global warming, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav told The Hindu on the eve of his departure to Glasgow to participate in the 26th edition of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP).