Body of fallen jawan to be brought to Ramnad

A pall of gloom descended on Kadukalur, the native village of K. Palani, who was among three Indian soldiers killed in a “violent face-off between Indian and Chinese Army” in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday.

As the news spread, the fallen soldier’s school classmates who lived in the village, friends, relatives and well-wishers thronged his house to console his family members on Tuesday.

Palani, 40, joined the Indian Army when he was 18 years old.

He last visited his parents, Kalimuthu and Logambal, wife Vanathi Devi, 34, son Prasanna, 10, and daughter Divya, 8, in January.

His aged parents lived in their ancestral house near Thiruvadanai.

Palani’s younger brother Idayakani, 35, also served in the Army in Rajasthan.

“My son recently told all of us he would be back for good in 12 months after serving in the Army for 22 years,” Mr. Kalimuthu said.

“He took a home loan and built a house in our village, Kazhuguoorani. We had a house-warming ceremony on June 3,” he recalled.

Weeping uncontrollably, he added: “Only 10 days ago, we all wished him luck on his wedding day [June 6]. After that, we were not able to contact him as the mobile phone signal was weak at his end.”

Nachiappan, father-in-law of Palani, said for the children’s education, they rented a house in Om Sakti Nagar in Ramanathapuram Town. Every time, he would enquire about each family member. He was very much concerned about the health of elders in the family.

“With COVID-19 pandemic, Palani cautioned his children to stay indoors,” Mr. Nachiappan recalled.

The district administration is preparing to accord state honours for the jawan’s last rites.

Officials said that they expected the mortal remains to be brought to the district by air from Chennai/Madurai on Wednesday.