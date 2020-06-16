India-China standoff | one Army officer, two jawans killed in Ladakh scuffle; casualties on Chinese side also

In a major escalation in the ongoing standoff between India and China on the border, one Officer and two jawans of the Indian Army lost their lives during a violent faceoff between troops in the Galwan area in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.
“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the Army said in a statement. Senior military officials from the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation, it stated.
However, Army sources said there was no firing during the face-off. There has been no firing on the border since 1975.
Also read: What explains the India-China border flare-up?
The two sides have been undertaking limited disengagement in a phased manner in the Galwan area before the Corps Commander level talks on June 6 which was expanded to more areas in Patrolling Points 14, 15, 17A and Gogra areas after the talks.
Last Saturday, in the first acknowledgment of the ongoing standoffs, Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane had stated that troops of India and China are “disengaging” in a phased manner from the standoff areas along the border following the series of ground talks and a lot of disengagement has happened in the Galwan river area.
The standoff began with a scuffle in the Pangong Tso area after Chinese troops came in large numbers and resulted large number of injuries on both sides. There was a second scuffle on May 9 at Naku La in North Sikkim.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath