India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats: report

The Financial Times said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after October 10

October 03, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

Reuters
The Canadian High-Commision in New Delhi. File.

The Canadian High-Commision in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10, the Financial Times reported on October 3.

Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist".

India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.

Also read: India-Canada relations sour: Spotlight on immigrants, foreign students, workers and trade | Data

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after October 10.

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said.

The Indian and Canadian Foreign Ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said earlier there was a "climate of violence" and an "atmosphere of intimidation" against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.

