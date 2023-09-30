Global implication of row with Canada is a heightened awareness of criminal nexus: Jaishankar

September 30, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Washington DC

In discussing whether a diplomatic falling out between New Delhi and Ottawa , following the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June this year, would have global impact, including on the U.K., External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar focused on what he called a heightened awareness of the nexus between separatism and organized crime. His remarks were made, presumably hours after Indian diplomats were reportedly prevented from entering a Gurudwara in Scotland on Friday, but before the news spread.

New Delhi does not want the situation with Canada to complicate ties with the UK, where Khalistani activity has been a concern, The Hindu had reported. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of killing Mr Nijjar , an allegation denied by the government.

Asked by The Hindu about the impact of the killing of Mr Nijjar (Ottawa has accused New Delhi of masterminding this) as well as the diplomatic difficulties between India and Canada on other centres of heightened Khalistani activity, specifically the UK, the minister did not draw a clear linkage beyond pointing to an increased awareness of the nexus between separatism and organized crime.

“Your first question has a subtle or not so subtle assumption with which I disagree,” Mr Jaishankar told The Hindu on Friday during a press conference at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

“So, for me, there have been acts of violence in Canada,” Mr Jaishankar said, adding that the consequence of violent acts was to heighten the the awareness about the nexus today between separatists, those trafficking in people and organized crime.

“So I think that’s really where your impact question should be directed at,” he said.

“So if you’re asking me are there other centers of crime in other countries? Well, I don’t know. The workings of terrorists, extremists and organized crime is something which ....I’m not quite sure whether they go by by replicating examples,” Mr Jaishankar said.