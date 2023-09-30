HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Global implication of row with Canada is a heightened awareness of criminal nexus: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar focused on what he called a heightened awareness of the nexus between separatism and organized crime

September 30, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Washington DC

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a press conference in Washington, D.C. on September 30, 2023.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a press conference in Washington, D.C. on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In discussing whether a diplomatic falling out between New Delhi and Ottawa , following the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June this year, would have global impact, including on the U.K., External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar focused on what he called a heightened awareness of the nexus between separatism and organized crime. His remarks were made, presumably hours after Indian diplomats were reportedly prevented from entering a Gurudwara in Scotland on Friday, but before the news spread.

New Delhi does not want the situation with Canada to complicate ties with the UK, where Khalistani activity has been a concern, The Hindu had reported.  Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of killing Mr Nijjar , an allegation denied by the government.

Asked by The Hindu about the impact of the killing of Mr Nijjar (Ottawa has accused New Delhi of masterminding this) as well as the diplomatic difficulties between India and Canada on other centres of heightened Khalistani activity, specifically the UK, the minister did not draw a clear linkage beyond pointing to an increased awareness of the nexus between separatism and organized crime.

| Video Credit: Sriram Lakshman

“Your first question has a subtle or not so subtle assumption with which I disagree,” Mr Jaishankar told The Hindu on Friday during a press conference at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

“So, for me, there have been acts of violence in Canada,” Mr Jaishankar said, adding that the consequence of violent acts was to heighten the the awareness about the nexus today between separatists, those trafficking in people and organized crime.

“So I think that’s really where your impact question should be directed at,” he said.

“So if you’re asking me are there other centers of crime in other countries? Well, I don’t know. The workings of terrorists, extremists and organized crime is something which ....I’m not quite sure whether they go by by replicating examples,” Mr Jaishankar said.

Related Topics

India-United States

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.