India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'

This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system. Photo: PIB Press Release  

India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.

"Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," the DRDO said in a statement.

This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, it added.


