HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India records 237 fresh Covid-19 cases

India recorded a single-day rise of 237 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the number of active cases declined to 3,502

June 03, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India logs 237 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the number of active cases declined to 3,502

India logs 237 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the number of active cases declined to 3,502 | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India recorded a single-day rise of 237 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the number of active cases declined to 3,502, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 5,31,878 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on June 3. The tally of Covid cases was recorded at more than 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81% according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone past 4.44 crore while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / India / New Delhi / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.