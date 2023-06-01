HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 3,925

COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,872 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated

June 01, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Health worker collects swab samples from a passenger at Chennai International Airport. File

Health worker collects swab samples from a passenger at Chennai International Airport. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

India has logged 288 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 3,925 from 4,222, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 1.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,872 with two deaths which includes one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Also read | Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,709

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,876). The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,55,079 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

Also read: COVID-19 | Active cases dip to 5,707

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

