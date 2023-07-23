HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | NDA vs INDIA | What is the road ahead for the two alliances

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the two big alliances, NDA and INDIA and what are their structures and functions ahead.

July 23, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
The leaders of 26 Opposition political parties across India have joined hands and formed the INDIA coalition — the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance — and 38 National Democratic Alliance partners have gathered in Bengaluru and New Delhi, respectively to discuss strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

