The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there will be moderate rains at many places and heavy rains at some places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts till July 27.
IMD Amaravati Centre director S. Stella said rains will continue for a couple of days more. “A low pressure will form over the sea by July 25, followed by depression in the next stage by July 26, close to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. The depression will subsequently move slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra and south Odisha coasts,” Ms. Stella said. Read more
