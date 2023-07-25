HamberMenu
Live

India monsoon July 25 updates | IMD forecasts heavy rain for Telangana in next few days

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in the State for the next few days

July 25, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People pass through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, at Malakpet in Hyderabad, on July 24, 2023.

People pass through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, at Malakpet in Hyderabad, on July 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The active southwest monsoon has created a flood scare in many States across the country. In the wake of heavy rainfall in Karnataka, authorities announced a holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts on July 24.

Schools and colleges in Raigad in Maharashtra remained closed from July 19 to 24 on the orders of the collectorate due to heavy rains in the region. A 100-metre stretch of the Gauchar-Badrinath highway at Kamera has washed away on July 24 following heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting the pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple. The route will remain closed for Badrinath pilgrims for two-three days.

Meanwhile, after a brief lull, heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala with the central and northern districts facing the wrath of the monsoon.

Here are the latest updates:

  • July 25, 2023 08:19
    Moderate to heavy rains at some places in A.P. likely today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there will be moderate rains at many places and heavy rains at some places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts till July 27.

    IMD Amaravati Centre director S. Stella said rains will continue for a couple of days more. “A low pressure will form over the sea by July 25, followed by depression in the next stage by July 26, close to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. The depression will subsequently move slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra and south Odisha coasts,” Ms. Stella said. Read more

  • July 25, 2023 08:16
    Holiday for schools, colleges in DK, Udupi today

    All anganawadis, schools, pre-university and degree colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will remain closed on Tuesday, in view of the red alert declared by the India Meteorological Department.

    Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan and Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari announced this on Monday. Read more

  • July 25, 2023 07:40
    Cyclonic circulation formed; heavy rain to lash Odisha till Wednesday

    With the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a low pressure and subsequently get the shape of a depression, the IMD on Monday forecast intense rainfall for two days from Tuesday. -PTI

  • July 25, 2023 07:39
    IMD forecasts heavy rain for Telangana in next few days

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast moderate to heavy rain at most places over Telangana during the next few days.

    It has also warned of heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain, at isolated places in several districts in the coming three days.

    In its seven day forecast and farmers’ weather bulletin for Telangana issued on Monday night, the Met Centre here said heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain, is very likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8:30 a.m. of July 25 to 8:30 a.m. on July 28. -PTI

