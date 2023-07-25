India monsoon July 25 updates | IMD forecasts heavy rain for Telangana in next few days

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in the State for the next few days

July 25, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST

The active southwest monsoon has created a flood scare in many States across the country. In the wake of heavy rainfall in Karnataka, authorities announced a holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts on July 24.

Schools and colleges in Raigad in Maharashtra remained closed from July 19 to 24 on the orders of the collectorate due to heavy rains in the region. A 100-metre stretch of the Gauchar-Badrinath highway at Kamera has washed away on July 24 following heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting the pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple. The route will remain closed for Badrinath pilgrims for two-three days.

Meanwhile, after a brief lull, heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala with the central and northern districts facing the wrath of the monsoon.

Here are the latest updates: