Rains continue for second day in AP, Visakhapatnam receives Sate’s highest rainfall

July 24, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rains continued for a second day across the State on Monday under the influence of the southwest monsoon. According to A.P. State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) records, Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam outskirts recorded the State’s highest rainfall of 98 mm. Rayalaseema districts received moderate rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there will be moderate rains at many places and heavy rains at some places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts till July 27.

IMD Amaravati Centre director S. Stella said rains will continue for a couple of days more. “A low pressure will form over the sea by July 25, followed by depression in the next stage by July 26, close to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. The depression will subsequently move slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra and south Odisha coasts,” Ms. Stella said.

On the other hand, the A.P. State Disaster Management Agency has warned people, especially those living in thatched houses, old buildings, etc., to be cautious. Farmers should not stay under trees during the thunderstorm. There are chances of flooding on river banks due to rains in the catchments.

APSDMA managing director B.R. Ambedkar said the Godavari river flow was reported at 36.3 feet at Bhadrachalam, 11.8 metres at Polavaram, and inflow at Dowleswaram barrage was at 9.12 lakh cusec till 7 pm on Monday. State and Central disaster response forces were also deployed at the areas along the Godavari river as part of the preventive measures.