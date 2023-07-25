IMD forecasts heavy rain in 10 Odisha districts

July 25, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - Bhubaneswar

With the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal on Monday, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places in 10 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.

Under its (cyclonic circulation) influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said in a Twitter post.

The district for which the yellow warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall has been issued are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir.

This apart, the IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and many places over the rest of the districts of the state.

The MeT office also forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha due to possible low-pressure area till July 28, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre said, adding that the intensity of rainfall will increase from Tuesday.

The state during the last 24 hours has received 6.4 mm of rainfall which is 19 per cent less than the normal precipitation of 7.9 mm, the Met Office said, adding that monsoon rain was normal.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo has told all district collectors to be on alert, particularly the districts for which yellow alert was issued by the IMD.