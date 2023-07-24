Amid the rain warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Chamba district, the District Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an advisory for the citizens.
The advisory said:
- Avoid visiting hilly areas and places prone to landslides and heavy rainfall
- Avoid trekking amid the inclement weather
- In case lightning strikes, it is safe to stay indoors for a minimum next 30 minutes
- Do not visit river areas
- Pay attention to the warnings issued by the weather department
- Request Gram Panchayat Chieves, private organisations, tourists, and trekkers to spread the word
