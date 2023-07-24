HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

India monsoon July 24 Live updates | Yamuna flowing above danger mark at 206.44 metres; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat

As per reports, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark at the Kachla bridge in Budaun and Fatehgarh in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. Its water level has reached near the red mark in Narora, Bulandshahr.

July 24, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The scene at Yamuna river Iron Railway Bridge in Delhi on Sunday, swollen Yamuna river following release of water from Hathni Kund barrage, Haryana. July 23, 2023.

The scene at Yamuna river Iron Railway Bridge in Delhi on Sunday, swollen Yamuna river following release of water from Hathni Kund barrage, Haryana. July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Yamuna River continued to flow water above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It was 206.44 metres at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the rise of the water level, the working of the old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) was suspended Sunday evening.

The rise in water level has yet again sparked concerns of the flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, as flood waters receded in the rain-battered Junagadh district of Gujarat after torrential rains, the focus now was on restoring normalcy, officials said, adding nearly 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places in the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat, saying the state was expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on July 24.

More than 300 villages in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods and several rivers including the Ganga and the Yamuna. Four people died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last 24 hours.

(With Agency inputs)

Follow latest updates here:

  • July 24, 2023 07:31
    Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba DDMA issues advisory amid rain warning

    Amid the rain warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Chamba district, the District Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an advisory for the citizens.

    The advisory said:

    - Avoid visiting hilly areas and places prone to landslides and heavy rainfall

    - Avoid trekking amid the inclement weather

    - In case lightning strikes, it is safe to stay indoors for a minimum next 30 minutes

    - Do not visit river areas

    - Pay attention to the warnings issued by the weather department

    - Request Gram Panchayat Chieves, private organisations, tourists, and trekkers to spread the word

  • July 24, 2023 07:29
    Over 300 villages in Uttar Pradesh affected by floods

    More than 300 villages in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods and several rivers including the Ganga and the Yamuna are in spate due to rains.

    Four people died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last 24 hours, Relief Commissioner Office data showed. Sixty-one shelters have been set up for the 25,281 affected people. - PTI

Related Topics

Monsoon / rains / India / weather / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.