India monsoon July 24 Live updates | Yamuna flowing above danger mark at 206.44 metres; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat

As per reports, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark at the Kachla bridge in Budaun and Fatehgarh in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. Its water level has reached near the red mark in Narora, Bulandshahr.

July 24, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

The Yamuna River continued to flow water above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It was 206.44 metres at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the rise of the water level, the working of the old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) was suspended Sunday evening.

The rise in water level has yet again sparked concerns of the flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, as flood waters receded in the rain-battered Junagadh district of Gujarat after torrential rains, the focus now was on restoring normalcy, officials said, adding nearly 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places in the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat, saying the state was expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on July 24.

More than 300 villages in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods and several rivers including the Ganga and the Yamuna. Four people died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last 24 hours.

(With Agency inputs)

