HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

India monsoon rains LIVE news | Fresh rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand; Ganga breaches danger mark

The India Meteorological Department said that on July 17, Delhi will see generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers.

July 17, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Damaged sheds of the Bhattakufer apple market after a landslide due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Shimla, on June 12, 2023.

Damaged sheds of the Bhattakufer apple market after a landslide due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Shimla, on June 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rains lashed many places in Uttarakhand on July 16, triggering landslides that blocked several roads, even as the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar due to heavy release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river.

According to officials, the Ganga was flowing at 463.20 metres following which water filled up in Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat and Fuladi Ghat. There was also a tremendous jump in the water level of the Ganga after 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project built on the Alaknanda river.

Tehri District Disaster Management officer Brijesh Bhatt said the district administration is making frequent calls to warn people to stay away from the banks of the river. He said the water level of the Ganga in Muni ki Reti area of Tehri near Rishikesh also increased to 339.60 metres, which is 0.10 metre above the warning level of 339.50 metres.

  • July 17, 2023 09:56
    Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on July 17 morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said.

    The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre in its ‘district forecast and warnings’ on Sunday afternoon issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city on Monday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, a civic official said.

    Heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 a.m. - PTI

  • July 17, 2023 09:37
    Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

    The Yamuna has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978. The water level in the river came down to 207.98 metres at 11 p.m. on Friday from 208.66 metres on Thursday, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

  • July 17, 2023 09:26
    As Delhi’s flood situation improves, these roads are now open for traffic

    As the flood situation in the National Capital improved on July 16, some roads, including Bhairon Marg, were opened for traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

    According to a traffic advisory, the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has also been opened.

    Besides, the Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat has been opened for light vehicles. However, the Ring Road stretch from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge and Yamuna Bazar-ISBT is still closed.

    Read more here...
  • July 17, 2023 09:22
    Alert issued in Haridwar

    Officials said the Ganga crossed the warning level of 293 metres and reached 293.15 metres in Haridwar Sunday evening, adding that an alert has been issued in the low-lying areas due to the increased level of the river.

    The State Disaster Operation Centre has directed Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh to repair Gate No 10 of the Bhimgoda barrage at the earliest to avert any heavy losses due to the high-speed water flowing through the breached gate.

  • July 17, 2023 09:21
    Ganga breaches danger mark

    According to officials, the Ganga was flowing at 463.20 metres following which water filled up in Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat and Fuladi Ghat. There was also a tremendous jump in the water level of the Ganga after 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project built on the Alaknanda river.

  • July 17, 2023 09:17
    Landslides triggered in Uttarakhand by rains

    Rains lashed many places in Uttarakhand on Juky 16, triggering landslides that blocked several roads, even as the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar due to heavy release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river.

Related Topics

rains / flood / weather / weather news / Monsoon / weather science / Environmental disasters

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.