India monsoon rains LIVE news | Fresh rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand; Ganga breaches danger mark

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on July 17 morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre in its ‘district forecast and warnings’ on Sunday afternoon issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city on Monday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, a civic official said.
Heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 a.m. - PTI
