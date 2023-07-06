India monsoon rains, live updates | IMD issues orange alert to six Kerala districts; two rain-related deaths in Karnataka

Kakkad River in Kerala overflows and enters residential areas in Kannur city due to heavy rainfall here. Makeshift barricades were put up to discourage people from using the routes that are flooded.
- July 06, 2023 12:55Watch Kakkad River water floods residential areas in Kannur
- July 06, 2023 12:49More showers predicted in Delhi-NCR
The national capital and its surrounding regions recorded 5 mm rain in since July 5. The IMD has predicted more showers over the next few days in the city and adjoining areas. The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a. m. stood at 81 (satisfactory category).
- PTI
- July 06, 2023 12:36Rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala
Rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday, affecting normal life as schools declared holiday in many districts and hundreds were displaced from their homes, which were damaged by uprooted trees or flooded by rising river water, forcing them to take shelter in the relief camps. The continuous rains since the previous night damaged hundreds of homes in various districts of the state.
The shutters of some dams, like Malankara Dam in Idukki district, were opened to release water downstream, following heavy rains in their catchment area. However, in several other dams, the water levels showed a “falling trend”, indicating a drop in rainfall intensity as was predicted a day ago by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
- PTI
