Live

India monsoon rains, live updates | IMD issues orange alert to six Kerala districts; two rain-related deaths in Karnataka

The districts in Kerala that are under orange alert include Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 06, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Kallarkutty dam in Idukki when it was opened following rains on July 5, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

A view of the Kallarkutty dam in Idukki when it was opened following rains on July 5, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

As heavy rain continued in many parts of Kerala on July 6, the administration in eleven districts of the State declared a holiday for educational institutions for today. Six districts of the State are on orange alert. Due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rain for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile in Karnataka, two people died in rain-related incidents between July 4 and July 5, the district administration said. Due to heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, all schools and preuniversity colleges were closed until July 6.

Mumbai too was witness to heavy rains since July 5 night and the weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert, predicting more showers in the city today. Up north, Delhiites on July 6 woke up to another rainy morning as minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, according to the weather department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers over the next few days in the city and adjoining areas.

The IMD on July 2 said that the Southwest monsoon in India this year arrived a week early and covered the entire country. On June 30, the IMD had said the monsoon is expected to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow our Live for more updates on monsoon across the country
  • July 06, 2023 12:55
    Watch Kakkad River water floods residential areas in Kannur

    Kakkad River in Kerala overflows and enters residential areas in Kannur city due to heavy rainfall here. Makeshift barricades were put up to discourage people from using the routes that are flooded.

  • July 06, 2023 12:49
    More showers predicted in Delhi-NCR

    The national capital and its surrounding regions recorded 5 mm rain in since July 5. The IMD has predicted more showers over the next few days in the city and adjoining areas. The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a. m. stood at 81 (satisfactory category).

    - PTI

  • July 06, 2023 12:36
    Rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala

    Rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday, affecting normal life as schools declared holiday in many districts and hundreds were displaced from their homes, which were damaged by uprooted trees or flooded by rising river water, forcing them to take shelter in the relief camps. The continuous rains since the previous night damaged hundreds of homes in various districts of the state.

    The shutters of some dams, like Malankara Dam in Idukki district, were opened to release water downstream, following heavy rains in their catchment area. However, in several other dams, the water levels showed a “falling trend”, indicating a drop in rainfall intensity as was predicted a day ago by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    - PTI

