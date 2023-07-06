India monsoon rains, live updates | IMD issues orange alert to six Kerala districts; two rain-related deaths in Karnataka

The districts in Kerala that are under orange alert include Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 06, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

As heavy rain continued in many parts of Kerala on July 6, the administration in eleven districts of the State declared a holiday for educational institutions for today. Six districts of the State are on orange alert. Due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rain for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile in Karnataka, two people died in rain-related incidents between July 4 and July 5, the district administration said. Due to heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, all schools and preuniversity colleges were closed until July 6.

Mumbai too was witness to heavy rains since July 5 night and the weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert, predicting more showers in the city today. Up north, Delhiites on July 6 woke up to another rainy morning as minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, according to the weather department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers over the next few days in the city and adjoining areas.

The IMD on July 2 said that the Southwest monsoon in India this year arrived a week early and covered the entire country. On June 30, the IMD had said the monsoon is expected to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar.

(With inputs from Agencies)