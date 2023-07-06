Bengaluru can expect strong winds over next 5 days 

July 06, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru is likely to see strong winds of 35-40 kmph speed on July 6 and 7, which will likely slow down over the weekend, according to a forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. South Interior and North Interior regions of Karnataka will also see strong winds, which may go up to 40-50 kmph speed, over the next five days.

“Strong winds are common during this time of the monsoon season. Wind blowing from the west, which is causing heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka, is usually strong and cold. Because of these winds, the temperature in Bengaluru has also fallen,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru.

In fact, Bengaluru has seen a dip in the maximum temperature. On July 6, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6°C, which is a departure of - 2°C from normal, as per IMD data. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5°C on July 6, which is normal for this period of the year.

IMD has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain’ for Bengaluru over the next five days, and ‘partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm’ for July 11 and 12.

Rains, which were deficit in Karnataka in June, have already picked up across the State. According to IMD, while most parts of the State are expected to receive normal or slightly above normal rainfall in July, south eastern districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts are likely to receive slightly below normal rainfall in July.