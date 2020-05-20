Coronavirus India lockdown Day 57 live updates | Railways to operate 200 non-AC trains daily from June 1

Uncertainity continues over the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), introduced as a game-changer to arrest the spread of COVID-19. With experts questioning the effectiveness of HCQ, a senior health official said the drug was under review “but no decision has been taken to drop it just yet”.

As a part of easing of restrictions in lockdown 4.0, 200 new trains will start plying from June 1, announced the Railways. The new trains would be in addition to the Shramik Special trains, whose numbers too would be increased.

Here are the latest updates:

7.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Spike takes Tamil Nadu tally past 12,000

In yet another spike, Tamil Nadu recorded 688 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Chennai witnessed a sharp increase, accounting for 552, or 80% of the fresh cases. This took its total to 7,672, of which 5,691 are active cases. The city also accounted for 58 of the 84 deaths so far in the State.

In addition to Chennai, Chengalpattu reported 22 more cases and Tiruvallur eight cases. There were five cases in Kancheepuram, three in Thanjavur, two each in Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram, and one each in Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Theni, Thoothukudi and Tiruchi.

7 am | UK

Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing

The Premier League said that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 748 individuals. This includes three people from Watford F.C., and one from Burnley F.C.

The novel coronavirus tests were taken on Sunday and Monday ahead of the return to small group training. “Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,” the league said in a statement.