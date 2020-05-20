63 new COVID cases in Karnataka

A day after recording the highest spike on a single day with 149 cases, as many as 63 new cases have been reported on Wednesday.

With this the total number of cases has touched 1,458.

Without giving a break up of the travel and contact history of the new cases, the Health Department has released the midday bulletin with just district wise numbers.

According to the bulletin, 21 of the new cases are from Hassan. While ten are from Bidar, eight have been reported from Mandya and seven from Kalaburgi .

While Bengaluru Urban and Tumkuru reported four cases each, six are from Udupi. One each has been reported from Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Yadgiri.