Karnataka

63 new COVID cases in Karnataka

A day after recording the highest spike on a single day with 149 cases, as many as 63 new cases have been reported on Wednesday.

With this the total number of cases has touched 1,458.

Without giving a break up of the travel and contact history of the new cases, the Health Department has released the midday bulletin with just district wise numbers.

According to the bulletin, 21 of the new cases are from Hassan. While ten are from Bidar, eight have been reported from Mandya and seven from Kalaburgi .

While Bengaluru Urban and Tumkuru reported four cases each, six are from Udupi. One each has been reported from Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Yadgiri.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:04:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/63-new-covid-cases-in-karnataka/article31630234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY