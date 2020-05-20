63 new COVID cases in Karnataka

A day after recording the highest spike on a single day with 149 cases, as many as 63 new cases have been reported on Wednesday.
With this the total number of cases has touched 1,458.
Without giving a break up of the travel and contact history of the new cases, the Health Department has released the midday bulletin with just district wise numbers.
According to the bulletin, 21 of the new cases are from Hassan. While ten are from Bidar, eight have been reported from Mandya and seven from Kalaburgi .
While Bengaluru Urban and Tumkuru reported four cases each, six are from Udupi. One each has been reported from Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Yadgiri.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.