Coronavirus India lockdown Day 89 live updates | At least 1,500 police personnel infected till date across Tamil Nadu

Over four months after the first coronavirus case was detected in India, the case count in India stands at more than 4 lakh, with a death toll of over 13,000.

Read more on police personnel infected in Tamil Nadu.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

COVID-19 Trials | In solidarity with recovery

A range of treatments have been proposed, but only extensive population based-trials will provide evidence on their safety and efficacy. The need to fast-track development of drugs and a vaccine, and subsequently, the necessity to scale up manufacturing processes have naturally spurred vast, global efforts involving a large number of people, and in one instance, many nations.

Highest single-day death toll in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai reported its highest-single-day death toll and second-highest surge in COVID-19 cases on Saturday. While 10 more fatalities took the death toll to 157, an additional 172 cases pushed the tally to 4,687.

Chennai

Work to convert Anna University buildings into care centre begins

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started work on developing a COVID-19 Care Centre on the premises of Anna University. On Saturday, senior officials of Greater Chennai Corporation led by Deputy Commissioner (Works) Kumaravel Pandian visited Anna University and held talks with university authorities, who offered alternative buildings, including the auditorium.

Maharashtra sees highest spike with 3,874 new cases

Maharashtra recorded 3,874 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its highest surge in a day, pushing its tally to 1,28,205. The State also recorded 160 fatalities, its second-highest single-day rise, taking its death toll to 5,984. Nearly 51% of Maharashtra’s cases and 59% deaths are from Mumbai.

Telangana

New guidelines for government staff to be implemented from tomorrow

As cases of government employees working at the State Secretariat and other offices in Hyderabad contracting coronavirus keep spiking, the State government has issued a fresh set of guidelines to contain the spread by regulating the physical attendance of various categories of staff.

In an official memo issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday, heads of all government offices in the city have been instructed to implement fresh guidelines from June 22 (Monday).

Odisha records 72.77% recovery

Odisha recorded a recovery rate of 72.77% following the discharge of 237 persons from COVID-19 hospitals in the past 24 hours.

“The untiring efforts of our COVID warriors have led to an all-time high recovery of 237 patients in a day. We salute the dauntless spirit of our frontline workers,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter on Saturday.

Biggest single-day spike recorded in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded an all-time high of 2,396 cases of COVID-19. While 1,254 of the fresh cases were in Chennai and 64 were returnees, the remaining 1,078 cases were reported in the rest of the State.