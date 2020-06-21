Despite five lockdowns, COVID-19 not contained in the State: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that despite the State government imposing fifth phase of lockdown, there is no sign yet of COVID-19 subsiding.

He also said Chief Minister’s remarks on Saturday did not offer any solutions for the problems faced by the people.

According to the State government, the lockdown was the only way to contain the spread of the virus, but the number of cases was increasing day by day.

“This shows the lockdown is a namesake exercise. Despite the increase in number of cases and deaths, the Chief Minister is making statement after statement that the virus is contained,” he said in a statement.

Referring Chief Minister remarks that “only God knows when the COVID-19 pandemic will end”, he said that the Chief Minister was struggling to handle the situation despite five phases of lockdown.

“Instead of controlling it, the Chief Minister is blaming me. All we are saying is that more measures are needed from the State government to tackle COVID-19 pandemic and offer suggestions. I request the Chief Minister to avoid viewing the suggestions as playing politics,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also clarified that he tweeted about Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan testing positive for COVID-19 and wished him recovery after confirming with the Minister.

“Chief Minister has said Anbazhagan himself has given an interview that he is not infected by COVID-19. I will be happy if the Minister is not infected. But, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal had also tweeted about Anbazhagan getting infected. What will be Chief Minister’s response to it?” Mr. Stalin asked.

He also said that Chief Minister was not going to earn a good name by hiding the number of cases or under-reporting the numbers.

Mr. Stalin urged the Chief Minister to consider suggestions coming in from all quarters and make the State coronavirus-free.