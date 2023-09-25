India Canada row live updates | Canada’s Defence Minister describes relationship with India ‘important’

Canada will continue to pursue partnerships like Indo-Pacific strategy, Defence Minister Bill Blair said

September 25, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 11:01 am IST

Terming the relationship with India as “important”, Canada’s Defence Minister Bill Blair on September 24 said that his country will continue to pursue partnerships like the Indo-Pacific strategy while the investigation of the killing of a Sikh separatist leader continues.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations of “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.