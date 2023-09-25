HamberMenu
Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution'

This comes after New Delhi issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada

September 25, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Toronto

PTI
A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. File.

A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. File. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Canada has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" in the context of recent developments as there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" towards Canada on social media.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.

This comes after New Delhi issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week, Global News reported.

