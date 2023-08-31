INDIA alliance Mumbai meeting live updates | Leaders arrive for 2-day deliberations

The Opposition party leaders meet for an informal meeting today before the official meeting on Friday

August 31, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

The third meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA takes place in Mumbai today. The bloc will discuss strategy to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the INDIA bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations.

ALSO READ | More parties joining INDIA ranks, Sharad Pawar says on eve of meet

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow live updates here: