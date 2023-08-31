INDIA alliance Mumbai meeting live updates | Leaders arrive for 2-day deliberations

Ahead of the meeting, the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday put up saffron flags along with pictures of Uddhav outside the Mumbai airport.
Speaking to ANI, Santosh Kadam, secretary Bharatiya kamgar sena (UBT), a frontal organisation of the Sena, said, “We have put up the saffron flags at the Mumbai airport. This is our identity”.
“Hindutva is our identity and all the people living in India are Hindus. The rest of the coalition partners will also agree to this,” he said.
Posters welcoming several opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah leaders, who will be taking part in the third Opposition conclave in Mumbai, have sprung up along the way leading up to the venue of the meeting.
