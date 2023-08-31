HamberMenu
Live

INDIA alliance Mumbai meeting live updates | Leaders arrive for 2-day deliberations

The Opposition party leaders meet for an informal meeting today before the official meeting on Friday

August 31, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray address a press briefing on the eve of the start of the two-day meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray address a press briefing on the eve of the start of the two-day meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The third meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA takes place in Mumbai today. The bloc will discuss strategy to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the INDIA bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations.

ALSO READ | More parties joining INDIA ranks, Sharad Pawar says on eve of meet

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow live updates here:

  • August 31, 2023 12:42
    “Hindutva our identity,” says Uddhav faction, puts saffron flags outside Mumbai airport

    Ahead of the meeting, the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday put up saffron flags along with pictures of Uddhav outside the Mumbai airport.

    Speaking to ANI, Santosh Kadam, secretary Bharatiya kamgar sena (UBT), a frontal organisation of the Sena, said, “We have put up the saffron flags at the Mumbai airport. This is our identity”.

    “Hindutva is our identity and all the people living in India are Hindus. The rest of the coalition partners will also agree to this,” he said.

    Posters welcoming several opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah leaders, who will be taking part in the third Opposition conclave in Mumbai, have sprung up along the way leading up to the venue of the meeting.

    - ANI

  • August 31, 2023 12:38
    “Objective of INDIA alliance is to fight collectively and defeat BJP to save nation”: D Raja

    CPI General Secretary D. Raja on Thursday said that the primary objective of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, is to fight collectively and defeat the BJP in order to save the nation, the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and federalism.

    While speaking to ANI, D. Raja said, “The country is in great trouble and is facing multiple crises, and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of the BJP-RSS.”

    Adding further, he said that the INDIA alliance is confident that the BJP government will be removed from power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    -ANI

General Elections 2024 / national politics / state politics / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / All India Trinamool Congress / Communist Party of India (Marxist) / Maharashtra / Mumbai

