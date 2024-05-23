GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

In letters to Modi, Jaishankar, Palestine PM blames Israel forces for death of former Indian Army officer in Gaza

Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza.

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:47 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Family members and security personnel pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Colonel (Retd) Waibhav Anil Kale, a former Indian army officer who was killed in Gaza while working with the UN, during his last rites, in Pune on May 17, 2024.

Family members and security personnel pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Colonel (Retd) Waibhav Anil Kale, a former Indian army officer who was killed in Gaza while working with the UN, during his last rites, in Pune on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were responsible for the death of former Indian Army officer Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale in Gaza last week, Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said in letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In the letters dated May 16, Mr. Mustafa called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza to save lives and end the bloodshed that he described as a “war of genocide”.

India in touch with ‘relevant authorities’ over death of Colonel Kale

“I would like to express my deepest condolences over the tragic killing of the Indian officer, Mr. Waibhav Anil Kale, by the Israeli Army. Mr. Kale was serving as a UN Staffer in Gaza and was killed in an attack on his UN-marked vehicle in the Rafah region. My thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues and with the entire Indian nation during such difficult time,” Mr. Mustafa said in the letter to Mr. Modi.

Family members of Colonel (Retd) Waibhav Anil Kale during his last rites in Pune.

Family members of Colonel (Retd) Waibhav Anil Kale during his last rites in Pune. | Photo Credit: PTI

Colonel Kale (retd) was employed with the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS). He was killed on May 13 when his UN-marked vehicle came under attack in Gaza.

Expressing his desire to work with the Government of India and other stakeholders, Mr. Mustafa urged for “peaceful means and negotiations” to end the conflict. “The loss of this Indian officer is another stark reminder of the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in order to save lives and to put an end to the war of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Occupying Israel against the Palestinian people of Gaza,” he said.

In the letter to Mr. Jaishankar, the Palestine Prime Minister thanked India for its “historical support” towards the “just cause of the Palestinian people”.

“Your commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of Palestinians has been a beacon of hope in our ongoing struggle for justice and peace in the region,” he said.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.