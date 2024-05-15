GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Deeply saddened’: India on death of retired Colonel Kale in Gaza

Kale was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Gaza’s Rafah region on Monday

Published - May 15, 2024 03:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (retd). Photo: Special Arrangement

India on May 15 said it is "deeply saddened" over the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), the Indian national who was working with the U.N. in Gaza.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India's Permanent Mission to the U.N. in New York as well as its mission in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains of Kale to India.

Kale was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Gaza's Rafah region on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on May 13," the MEA said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," it said

"Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," the MEA said in a statement.

