If WHO has limitations, these have been imposed on it by nations: Shashi Tharoor

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) grapples with its greatest crisis, facing criticism over its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a funding cut from the U.S., Shashi Tharoor, a former Under Secretary-General of the United Nations, says the situation is an indictment, not so much of the agency but of the member states that demand it remain beholden to them.

How unprecedented is the current challenge facing the WHO?

The WHO was established in 1948 and there hasn’t been a worldwide pandemic with this kind of devastation that has come across its path. Something like this is calamitously challenging for the WHO. And then you have the decision of the United States [on April 15] to withhold funding at this peak time. The U.S. contributes something like 15% of the WHO budget. That is a pretty substantial sum of money that is going to disappear from the WHO’s kitty. All of that adds to the challenges it is facing.

Also read:Editorial | Disastrous decision: On Trump halting funds to WHO

Is the U.S. criticism valid?

I really think Mr. Trump is honestly trying to find a scapegoat for his own administration failing in preparing the U.S. sooner for what has turned out to be the biggest public health emergency they have ever had. The fact is, if you look at what the WHO did or didn’t do, one can certainly accept the charge that they were to willing to give China a free pass at the beginning of the crisis. I don’t think it’s easy to blame the WHO for it.

One of the institutional challenges for any UN body is that it tends to be beholden to its most powerful member states. I am afraid the problem is if this was something that started in the U.S., they would have probably been deferential to the U.S. also. The difference is the U.S. being a democracy with a free press, they would have not found it easy to suppress the kind of details that are only now emerging from China.

Also read: Coronavirus | Will the U.S. freeze on funding affect WHO’s functioning?

Is it the case that WHO and most UN agencies are reliant on the information they receive from member states?

We have a constitutional problem with all UN agencies that the head of the agency who is elected after all with support of powerful member states, does not enjoy the independence and autonomy that should come with a position of that stature. If we were, for example, to adopt a policy of a single, non-renewable term for maybe six or seven years, rather than two terms of five which is normal practice, then you might actually give a leader authority to take certain independent actions. Nonetheless, don’t forget the UN is not larger or more powerful than its member states.

The principal fault is with Beijing and not the WHO, which is still a body that is dependent on member states. India is a member of every UN body and every country knows how these bodies work. The governments of the world actually want UN agencies to be beholden to governments, for the most part. When they fail to assert enough independence and autonomy, the same governments start making these agencies a scapegoat. When I was at the UN, my then boss [Secretary General] Kofi Annan would often jokingly say about the initials SG by which we used to call him, ‘I know what that stands for – scapegoat!’

On one hand, we are seeing countries turning inward. On the other, the pandemic is bringing an awareness of the limitations of global institutions. Faced with two somewhat opposing impulses, which way will we go?

The signs are indeed for a resurgence of national sovereignty. This suggests we will actually go in the wrong direction and likely throw up more barriers. I believe that is the wrong way to go. India must play a role in defying this impulse of closing countries off to the international community.

Also read: WHO welcomes joint efforts with India to fight COVID-19

We have to recognize if the WHO had limitations, these are limitations that governments have imposed upon it. If the world has to draw from this a conclusion that we actually need institutions of greater independence in all our collective interest, then maybe we can reform these institutions, to give them that independence. I hope a country like India will be a sane voice for this.