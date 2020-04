The WHO is facing arguably its biggest-ever crisis, with questions being raised over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States has said it will cut its funding to the WHO while many other nations are calling for reforms. Is the criticism being mounted against the WHO justified and where does the world body go from here?

Guest: Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, former Under-Secretary General of the United Nations.

