If we delay, we will pay, IRCTC promises Tejas passengers

In a first, passengers travelling on the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, which will not be operated directly by the Railways, will get compensation for delays.

While ₹100 will be paid if the delay is for over an hour, travellers will be given ₹250 for delays of over two hours, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which will operate the train, said on Tuesday.

Baggage collection

The IRCTC has announced a slew of offers, including free travel insurance worth ₹25 lakh and on-board infotainment services, doorstep baggage collection, local food and no tatkal quota, to make the travel on its first train attractive ahead of its first commercial run on October 5.

In case of delay, a passenger will need to fill up a claim form with the insurance company in the link provided online or file a claim on its toll-free number.

The claim can be lodged through registered post also at the insurance company address. On the submission of the required documents, the insurance company will settle the claim within two to three days, the IRCTC said, adding that online forms would also be made available soon.

Global practice

Many countries and cities across the globe compensate passengers for delays — some do so as monetary compensation and some in kind. In Japan and Paris, a delay certificate is issued to passengers by railway companies as proof that a train arrived at a station later than stated in the timetable. The document can be shown in schools or offices for late admission at university exams. The certificate is issued when delays as little as five minutes occur. In the U.K., rail passengers are entitled to get automatic compensation for delayed journeys.

The new Tejas Express will run on the New Delhi-Lucknow route for six days a week. The fare for Lucknow to New Delhi will be ₹1,125 for AC chair car and ₹2,310 for executive chair car. The New Delhi to Lucknow ticket will be priced at ₹1,280 for AC chair car and ₹2,450 for executive chair car.

(With inputs from PTI)