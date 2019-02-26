Live | IAF strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 'non-military pre-emptive action,' says Foreign Secy at press briefing

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Tuesday confirmed that India had “struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot", in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Mr. Gokhale said, "In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated."

Twelve Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force are said to have crossed the Line of Control and destroyed the terrorist camp, the ANI news agency reported, quoting an IAF source.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising since the Pulwama terrorist strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The Pulwama attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist group.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will brief all party leaders at 5:00 p.m. on the air strikes.

12.25 p.m.

Our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar has confirmed that the aerial strike took place in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"JeM camp attacked was the biggest training camp, situated in KPK (not the one along the LoC)," sources said.

12.20 p.m.

Who is Yusuf Azhar?

Yusuf Azhar was one of the terrorists reportedly killed in the IAF air strike at the JeM camp. Who is he?

Azhar is touted to be the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, the leader of JeM.

12.10 p.m.

India has committed agression, says Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India has committed “aggression” by violating the LoC and Islamabad has the "right to respond".

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing an “important meeting” to discuss the situation, sources told PTI.

“First, they committed aggression against Pakistan today. It is a violation of the LoC. I consider it a violation of the LoC, and Pakistan his right to give a suitable response in self defence,” he told reporters after an “emergency meeting” with high-level officials at the Foreign Office (FO) for consultations.

Mr. Qureshi briefed Prime Minister Khan after the meeting at the FO.

12.05 p.m.

Pak drone shot down near Gujarat border

A Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down near the International Border in Kutch district of Gujarat, PTI has reported police sources as saying.

Debris of the UAV was seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch, they said.

Asked if a Pakistani UAV had been shot down by the Indian armed forces, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Such an incident has happened, we are investigating the matter.”

The official, however, refused to elaborate further.

12 noon

Political leaders congratulate the IAF

The Maharashtra Assembly passed a unanimous resolution congratulating the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded the Indian Air Force for its bravery.

“We feel proud of our armed forces which did not allow martyrdom of our jawans to go in vain. We proved our might,” he said.

Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Hassan welcomed air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror launch pads in Pakistan, and ’saluted’ the valour of the “heroes.”

The country was “proud of its heroes,” he said in a tweet.

“Our 12 (apparently fighter jets) return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour,” he said.

Totally new ballgame, says Omar Abdullah

"We’ve entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a “preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack”. Totally new ballgame," tweets National Congress leader Omar Abdullah.

So it is Balakote in KPK. That’s a strike deep inside Pakistan & is hugely embarrassing for them. Regardless of what the other side may claim was or wasn’t hit the planes crossed over, dropped their payload & flew back completely unscathed. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

"A number of firsts from Balakote, the two most obvious are the first time air power has been used to strike in side Pakistan during peace times (last time in 1971 was during war) & first time visible, acknowledged use of force to preempt a perceived terror strike," he added.

11.35 a.m.

Indian Foreign Secy confirms air strikes

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has confirmed the air strikes.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale addressing the media after reports of India launching air strikes on JeM terror camps. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

At a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Mr. Gokhale says the JeM terror camp in Balakot was destroyed. "In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM," says. Mr. Gokhale.

" The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to fight the menace of terrorism. Hence this non-military preemptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties. The facility is located in thick forest on a hilltop far away from any civilian presence. As the strike has taken place only a short while ago, we are awaiting further details," he adds.

Despite many questions, Mr. Gokhale has not confirmed the location of Balakot.

11.20 a.m.

Prakash Javadekar hails air strikes

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has hailed the air strikes, saying the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces.

“It was a necessary step required for the security of the country ... it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act),” PTI has reported him as saying.

He says Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given a free hand to the forces to take necessary action against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Hours after air strike, Army tweets poem on being powerful

The Indian Army has tweeted a Hindi poem, which says that “if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas".

The poem by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’ was tweeted by Additional Director General, Public Information on its official handle.

Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win

11.10 a.m.

Pakistan calls 'emergency meeting'

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called an “emergency meeting”, reports PTI.

Mr. Qureshi will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan after the meeting in which he will discuss the security situation with high-level officials.

Sources have told PTI that Mr. Qureshi summoned the “emergency meeting” at the Foreign Office for consultations.

10.50 a.m.

Alert sounded in Gujarat

Our correspondent Mahesh Langa reports:

High alert has been sounded in Gujarat, according to State DGP Shivanand Jha.

The DGP has asked at the SPs & range IGs to remain stationed at their respective headquarters. "Three border districts — Patan, Banaskantha and Kutch in particular — have been put on alert, with the Indian Air Force on high alert at its air defense systems across western border with Pakistan. Coastal districts have also put on alert," DGP Jha said.

10.30 a.m.

IAF drills in Kashmir

The Indian Air Force has been carrying out night drills in Kashmir for the last four days, reports our correspondent Peerzada Ashiq.

Additional deployment has also been rushed to International Border and Line of Control in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch. "Yes, security grid has been tightened," said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been enforced in parts of Srinagar and the Internet speed dialed down.

10.15 a.m.

Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has confirmed on Twitter that the airstrike took place.

“Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC (Line of Control) and Completely destroyed it,” he tweeted.

An image of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's tweet.

10.00 a.m.

IAF intrusion in Muzafarabad sector was within 3-4 miles: Pakistan

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, has tweeted saying there were no casualties, no infrastructure damage.

"Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow," he tweeted.

9.45 a.m.

Cabinet Committee on security meets

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security met PM Narendra Modi regarding the IAF air strike, reports Vijaita Singh.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister’s office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources told PTI.

9.35 a.m.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweets, "I salute the pilots of the IAF."

The Congress also tweeted, lauding the role of the Indian Air Force in keeping Indians safe with its consistent and determined effort.

“We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe. Jai Hind,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweets, "I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

9.00 a.m.

Have no information: Defence spokesperson

The Ministry of Defence has told Reuters news agency that it has no information about Pakistan's allegations Indian aircraft violated Pakistani airspace.

“I have no information,” a defence spokesperson said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says he will wait for official confirmation. "Wow, if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming," he tweeted.

8.30 a.m.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector"

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army said in a tweet that “Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.”

Mr. Ghafoor also tweeted images that he claimed to be of the site of the alleged payload drop.