Residents in Pakistan’s Balakot thought earthquake jolted them from sleep

Residents in the quake-prone Balakot town in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday said they were woken by “loud explosions” and thought a fresh tremor must have hit the region when Indian Air Force jets pounded a large terror training camp.

Residents in the mountainous area town told BBC Urdu they were woken by loud explosions. Residents in several towns near Balakot reported hearing explosions early on Tuesday.

Mohammad Adil, a farmer in Jaba village, said he and his family were woken at about 03:00 by “a huge explosion.” He said they thought an earthquake must have hit the region.

“Then we heard jets flying over. We went to the place in the morning. There was a huge crater and four or five houses were destroyed,” he said.