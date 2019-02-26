International

IAF Balakot air strike: Pakistani villagers say one person wounded in attack

A view of Balakot village in Pakistan, on Feb. 26, 2019.

A view of Balakot village in Pakistan, on Feb. 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Pakistani villagers in the Balakot, the area where IAF’s pre-dawn air strike operation against Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) terror camps was held, said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of Tuesday but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards.

“We saw trees fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen,” said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.

In an air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Comments
Related Topics National International
act of terror
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2019 3:58:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iaf-balakot-air-strike-pakistani-villagers-say-one-person-wounded-in-attack/article26373691.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story