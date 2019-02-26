IAF Balakot air strike: Pakistani villagers say one person wounded in attack

Pakistani villagers in the Balakot, the area where IAF’s pre-dawn air strike operation against Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) terror camps was held, said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of Tuesday but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards.

“We saw trees fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen,” said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.

In an air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)