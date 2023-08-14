HamberMenu
Academic given two weeks’ protection from arrest in case registered after interview on Manipur to an online portal

The Hyderabad University professor had urged the apex court to protect him from baseless allegations that he was not a citizen of India

August 14, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad University professor and academic, Kham Khan Suan Hausing. Photo: Twitter/@kksuanh

The Supreme Court on Monday gave Hyderabad University professor and academic, Kham Khan Suan Hausing, two weeks’ protection from coercive action in criminal proceedings instituted against him following his interview on Manipur to an online news portal.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the order would give Mr. Hausing “breathing time” to seek appropriate relief from the court concerned in Manipur.

Mr. Hausing was represented by senior advocate Anand Grover and advocates Anju Thomas and Aastha Sharma.

His petition said the Imphal East Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had summoned him.

Mr. Hausing is accused of several offences, including promoting of enmity, making false declaration, outraging religious feelings, among others under the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ
A critical juncture in Manipur

He had narrated that on July 6, he was shocked to read on social media that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against him on the basis of the media interview, pursuant to which the CJM, Imphal East, issued summons.

The professor had urged the apex court to protect him from baseless allegations that he was not a citizen of India.

“The allegation is ex-facie malicious as the petitioner was born on March 27, 1978 within the Indian demography and is entitled to citizenship by birth under Article 5(a) of the Constitution,” the petition had said.

