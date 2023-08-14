Manipur violence case Live Updates | SC hearing to begin soon

In its last hearing the SC constituted a committee of three former women judges to oversee humanitarian measures in the State

August 14, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

The Supreme Court, in its last hearing on August 7, constituted a committee of three former women judges to oversee the relief work, rehabilitation, compensation and healing of violence-hit Manipur. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud announced in open court that the Court will appoint former High Court judges of Justices Gita Mittal, Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and Asha Menon for the committee.

The top court also indicated that it will add ‘one more layer of security’ by appointing one officer to oversee the investigation, who will be reporting back to the Court. Dattatray Padsalgikar IPS, former Maharashtra DGP, and Mumbai Police Commissioner, was appointed as the overseeing officer.

Both the judicial committee and Mr. Dattatray Padsalgikar have been instructed to submit separate reports before the top court.

As many as 6,523 FIRs have been registered from May to July in Manipur. Manipur Government said it will constitute 42 SITs to investigate the cases.