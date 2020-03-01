House torched in Delhi violence, BSF man gets Rs 10 lakh from

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned a relief of Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable Mohammad Anees, whose house was burnt in the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

The chief minister, who was saddened to know that the constable’s house was set on fire by mob, spoke to him, a statement from CMO said.

Mr. Patnaik has also sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the constable from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, it said.

Mr. Anees is associated with the 9th battalion of the border guarding force deployed in Maoist affected district of Malkangiri in Odisha, according to the statement.

The battalion of BSF is responsible for overall security in the ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ - erstwhile cut-off area- which includes Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri district, it said.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.