BSF to rebuild burnt house of constable

The Border Security Force (BSF) said it would rebuild the house of one of its constables that was burnt down by a mob earlier this week when a wave of communal riots hit the northeast part of Delhi.

Constable Mohammad Anees (29), posted in Malkangiri in Odisha, is to get married in May.

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said senior officers of the BSF spoke to the constable and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer visited his family on Saturday.

BSF Director General Vivek Johri said the constable had not informed his seniors about the incident and they got to know about the damage from media reports.

“We contacted his father here who told us that he had spoken to his son. Our engineering wing visited the house today and we will also help the family monetarily. Senior officers will pool in money and help will be offered to Anees,” Mr. Johri told The Hindu.

Mr. Johri said Mr. Anees would be posted in Delhi to help his family rebuild the house.

“The three-storeyed house has been completely burnt on the inside, everything is damaged. The engineering department of the BSF has assessed the damage and we estimate that the house could be repaired and refurbished within 10-15 days. We will hand over the house to the family soon,” said Pushpendra Rathore, DIG, BSF.

Mr. Anees’ house in Khajuri Khas extension was pelted with stones before being set on fire on February 25.

The jewellery and cash collected for Anees’ wedding were destroyed in the fire. More than 30 houses in this area were targeted and burnt by a mob.