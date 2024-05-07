GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Girls outshine boys in Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results

Dharamsala girls excel in Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams, with 71 girls in top 92 positions

May 07, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Dharamsala

PTI
Girls outshone boys yet again in Class 10 board exam results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on May 7. File (The photo is for representation purpose )

Girls outshone boys yet again in Class 10 board exam results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on May 7. File (The photo is for representation purpose ) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Girls outshone boys yet again in Class 10 board exam results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on May 7.

The overall pass percentage for the state stood at 74.61% with 71 girls featuring among the top 92 performers, who secured the first 10 positions in the results.

Girls had also performed better than boys in Class 12 Himachal Pradesh board exam results declared recently with as many as 30 securing the top 10 position among the 41 students.

The representation of government schools among the top ranks is noteworthy with 22 students making it to the top 92 compared to 70 from private schools.

CBSE class 10, 12 board examination results expected after May 20

The State's top scorer Riddhima Sharma, a student of a government school in Nadaun, Hamirpur district, achieved an impressive 99.86%. She credited her parents for her success and said she wished to become a doctor. She said that all students should work hard and stay focused.

U.P. board result 2024: Class 10, class 12 results announced

Following closely to Riddhima is Kritika Sharma from Newgal School in Bhawarna, Kangra, with 99.71%, while Shivam Sharma (Bilaspur district), Adviti Tekta (Shimla district), and Rushil Sood (Kangra district) secured the third position with 99.57%.

A total of 91,130 students appeared in this year's examination, which was conducted from March 2 to March 21 across 2,258 centres in the State. The results were declared 15 days ahead of the schedule.

86% students clear West Bengal class 10 State Board exams

Hem Raj Bairwa, the Chairman of the State Board, said this year's timely declaration of results reflects the board's commitment to efficiency.

Additionally, to assist students, the board announced that certificates will be accessible via DigiLocker within 12 hours after declaration of the result and detailed results can be viewed on the board's official website.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / education / students / Dharamshala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.