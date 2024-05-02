GIFT a SubscriptionGift
86% students clear West Bengal class 10 State Board exams

Among those who cleared the exam, 4,05,994 were males and 5,17,019 females.

May 02, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
According to West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination the pass percentage was 86.15 per cent last year. File photo

According to West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination the pass percentage was 86.15 per cent last year. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An estimated 86.31 per cent of around 9 lakh students who appeared for the West Bengal class 10 State Board examination this year cleared it, an education official said on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Also read: Students can choose to take Board exams once or twice a year

Among those who cleared the exam, 4,05,994 were males and 5,17,019 females.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination president Ramanuj Ganguly said the pass percentage was 86.15 per cent last year.

Also read: West Bengal schools to conduct their own Class XI exams 

Chandrachur Sen, a student of Ramgola High School in Cooch Behar district, secured the first rank, scoring 693 (99 per cent).

Samyapriya Guru of Purulia District School scored 692 and secured the second rank.

