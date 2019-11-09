Highlights of the Ayodhya verdict

A model of the proposed Ram temple.

A model of the proposed Ram temple.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has delivered its verdict on the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Here are the top highlights from the judgment in the cross-appeals filed by the Hindu and Muslim sides challenging the three-way partition of the disputed 2.77 acres of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land.

 

Temple on disputed site; Alternative land for mosque

The Supreme Court granted the entire disputed land in Ayodhya for temple construction.

SC directed Centre and UP govt to allot 5 acres of land to Muslims at a prominent place in Ayodhya for building a mosque.

A litigant celebrates as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjiud case on November 9, 2019.

Ayodhya verdict live updates | Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, says Supreme Court

 

A trust to be set up

SC directed Centre to formulate a scheme for forming a trust within 3 months for construction of a temple at the site. The land must be handed over to the trust. Till the Trust is formed, the ownership of the site will rest with the Centre.

 

‘Mosque wasn’t abandoned’

The court upheld the belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also upheld that the mosque was neither abandoned nor seceded by the Muslims.

“Iron railing was set up at site in 1856-1857, it suggests Hindus kept worshipping at the site. Evidence suggest Hindus were in possession of outer court yard.”

 

ASI had not established whether temple was demolished

“The fact that there lied a structure beneath the destroyed structure has been established by the ASI. ASI had not established whether temple was demolished to build the mosque.”

SC said that terming the archaeological evidence as merely an opinion would be a great disservice to the ASI.

 

Shia Wakf Board’s claim dismissed

The Bench dismissed the Shia Wakf Board's petition claiming the disputed site belonged to them.

 

'Muslims not able to establish ownership of the land'

“Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has failed to establish its case in Ayodhya dispute; Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site,” the SC said.

“Babri mosque was not built on vacant land. The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure.” “Damage to Babri mosque was violation of law,” the apex court added.

 

Akhara’s suit dismissed

The suit filed by Nirmohi Akhara for sherbaiti rights has been time barred and hence dismissed. The court said the Akhara might be made a part of the Trust.

 

Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court refers to Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, which prohibits conversion of any place of worship, to say that all religions are equal.

At the heart of the Constitution is the commitment to equality. Constitution does not distinguish between one faith and another, says the CJI.

