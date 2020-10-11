Hathras gang rape case | CBI removes FIR from website

Issues revised press release on taking over “attempt to murder” case.

Just hours after posting an FIR and a press statement on taking over the investigation into the Hathras gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) removed the same from its website.

The CBI formally took over the case after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification authorising the agency to investigate the case, and registered an FIR early on Sunday under Section 307 (Attempt to murder), 376(D) (Gang rape), and 302 (Murder) of IPC and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.