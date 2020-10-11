Other States

Hathras gang rape | CBI takes over probe

Demonstrators from different organisations participate in a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 2, 2020 against the Hathras gang rape.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR and taken over the investigation into the alleged gang rape and assault on a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras on September 14, leading to her death.

The agency has constituted a team to pursue various leads. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has also been invoked.

Police stand guard near the residence of the rape victim in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on September 30, 2020.

The case was initially registered at the Chandpa police station in Hathras. The complainant, brother of the victim, had alleged that on September 14, accused Sandeep tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 29. She was earlier admitted to a hospital in Aligarh

In a statement on September 22, the victim had alleged that she was raped and assaulted by four persons. The local police have arrested all the accused, including Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi.

