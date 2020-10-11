Hathras gang rape | CBI takes over probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR and taken over the investigation into the alleged gang rape and assault on a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras on September 14, leading to her death.
The agency has constituted a team to pursue various leads. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has also been invoked.
The case was initially registered at the Chandpa police station in Hathras. The complainant, brother of the victim, had alleged that on September 14, accused Sandeep tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field.
The woman succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 29. She was earlier admitted to a hospital in Aligarh
In a statement on September 22, the victim had alleged that she was raped and assaulted by four persons. The local police have arrested all the accused, including Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi.
