Gurdaspur man nabbed by Army on spying charges

An architecture design of the Passenger Terminal Building, approved by Ministry of Home Affairs, to be constructed for the Kartarpur corridor, in Gurdaspur, Saturday, March 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The suspect allegedly provided photographs of the cantonment area and the under-construction Kartarpur Corridor to someone in Pakistan

A resident of Tibri village in Gurdaspur, Punjab, was nabbed by Army officials for allegedly providing photographs of the cantonment area and the under-construction Kartarpur Corridor to someone in Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

Vipan Singh was held by Army personnel on Wednesday, said Kulwinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Purana Shalla police station in Gurdaspur.

Officers of the military intelligence were still questioning Singh, the police said, adding that he was yet to be handed over to them.

The suspect was allegedly offered ₹10 lakh for providing sensitive information, though it was yet be verified, the police said.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Darbar Sahib—the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan’s Kartarpur—with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

