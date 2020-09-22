One militant killed in J&K encounter

Search operation is on in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam, says official

One militant was killed in an ongoing operation of the security forces in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Tuesday.

An official said the search operation was on in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam, where a group of militants is suspected to be hiding.

An encounter started in the area on Monday afternoon when a search party of the security forces came under fire from the hiding militants.

“The operation was halted for the night and resumed on Tuesday morning,” an official said.

A joint team of the police, the Army’s 53 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 Battalion of the CRPF is carrying out the operation.

One solider also sustained injuries on Monday and was evacuated to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.